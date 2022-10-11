Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Panjab University V-C MM Puri passes away at 93

Former Panjab University V-C MM Puri passes away at 93

Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:47 AM IST

MM Puri passed away at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Monday morning; he served as the Panjab University V-C from July 1997 to July 2000

Family members said Puri passed away peacefully. He was born in Ferozepur and grew up in Hoshiarpur. (Source: Twitter.com/islaminind)
Former Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) and renowned political scientist MM Puri passed away at his residence in Sector 11 on Monday morning.

Puri, who turned 93 in June, served as the PU V-C from July 1997 to July 2000. He is survived by his wife Rashmi Sudha Puri, son Shantanu Mohan Puri and daughter Suparna-Saraswati Puri.

Family members said Puri passed away peacefully. He was born in Ferozepur and grew up in Hoshiarpur.

He made enormous contributions to PU with his illustrious credentials and excellent administrative skills, and guided a number of young scholars in achieving their full potential.

The professor often used to quip that he was not merely a Puri, but a proud “HoshiarPuri”.

“The university has lost in him not only a bright academician, but a strong leader who led the university with a vision,” PU said in an official communique.

