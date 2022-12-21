Former Punjab CM Channi told to appear before Mansa court on January 12

A Mansa court has summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to appear on January 12 in connection with a case registered against him for violating the model code of conduct during assembly elections earlier this year.

The case was registered against Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moose Wala for conducting roadshows even after the electioneering deadline on the last day of campaigning, under Section 188 (disobedience to an order by a public servant, causing obstruction) of the Indian Penal Code at Mansa city police station. The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA from Mansa Vijay Singla.

Channi visited Moosa village in Mansa district to meet the parents of slain Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on Tuesday night. In the meantime, Mansa city police also reached at the spot and served summons issued by the court to Channi. The court had earlier summoned Channi twice in this case in July and September. But summons were received back unserved as Channi was not available. The former CM went abroad after the Punjab elections and returned back recently.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Atul Kamboj in the summons dated November 21 issued to Charanjit Singh Channi said “Whereas, your attendance is necessary to answer to the charge of offence punishable under section 188 (Disobedience to an order by a public servant, causing obstruction) of the Indian Penal Code. You are hereby required to appear in person before CJM on January 12.”

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh said the summons issued by the court have been served to the former CM as per the procedure.

“The case was registered on the complaint of the Aam Aadmi Party. It’s a false case. On my way to meet Moose Wala’s parents the police stopped me and asked me not to reach Mansa else they will arrest me. But I refused to stop and went to share the family’s sorrow and spent the night with the family,” Channi said while briefing media. “The government is harassing the family of Sidhu Moose Wala. I would request the government to take Sidhu’s murder case seriously and investigate it and not harass the family,” he added.

Channi also shared a photo of his stay at Moose Wala’s house on Tuesday on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, “Spent the night at village Moosa with Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents.” In April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Channi for six hours in a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged sand mining case in the state.