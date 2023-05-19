Ambala BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria cremated with state honours

Former Union minister and Ambala BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria passed away after a brief illness at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh early on Thursday. He was 71. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the cremation of BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria at a cremation ground in Manimajra on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, senior leaders from the BJP and parties across the spectrum expressed condolences at Kataria’s death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the death of Kataria and said he made a rich contribution towards public service and social justice.

In her condolence message, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted: “The image of Shri Kataria was that of a popular public servant who was striving for the development of Haryana. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters.”

Kataria was admitted to PGIMER after initial complaints of pneumonia. Later, he developed other health complications and remained in the hospital for treatment, an aide said.

For the past few days, he had been running a fever. His health deteriorated on Wednesday, he said and added that Kataria died around 3.30am.

Kataria is survived by his father (98), wife, two daughters and a son.

His last rites were held with full state honours at Manimajra in the afternoon.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Prakash, chief minister Khattar, Haryana home minister Anil Vij and education minister Kanwar Pal were present at the crematorium.

BJP state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar, senior leader Birender Singh, several party MPs and MLAs and the Congress’ Geeta Bhukkal were also present.

Kataria served as a minister of state in the Union ministry of jal shakti and the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment from May 2019 till July 2021.

Haryana declared one-day state mourning

The chief minister said Rattan Lal Kataria was cremated with full state honours and a one-day state mourning has been declared on his demise.

The Haryana chief minister, who reached Kataria’s Panchkula residence in the morning along with speaker Gian Chand Gupta, earlier in the day in a tweet in Hindi said that the former Union minister had always raised his voice in Parliament for the benefit of society and the progress of the people of Haryana.

The CM said he got an opportunity to work with Kataria for three years as the general secretary of the party. He described Kataria as a soft-spoken and cheerful person. He said Kataria belonged to a poor family and on the strength of his hard work, he progressed to become a Union minister. He also shared good relations with the Prime Minister.