 Former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan cremated with full state honours in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 28, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A significant gathering of political leaders, bureaucrats and supporters came together to bid the final farewell to Dhawan, who was elected MP from Chandigarh in 1989 and remained the Union civil aviation minister in prime minister Chandra Shekhar’s cabinet in 1990-91.

Former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan’s last rites were performed with full state honours in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The mortal remains of former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan being taken for last rites from his residence in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
The mortal remains of former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan being taken for last rites from his residence in Sector 9, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

His sons Harman Dhawan and Vikram Dhawan lit the funeral pyre at the Sector 25 cremation ground.

Among the attendees were former Chandigarh MPs Pawan Bansal and Satya Pal Jain; BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, AAP leader Pardeep Chhabra, along with various officials from the Chandigarh administration, and Punjab and Haryana high court.

Earlier, the mortal remains were kept at his residence in Sector 9, Chandigarh, where numerous individuals, including MP Kirron Kher, paid respects to the former Union minister, recalling moments spent with him. Subsequently, his final procession traversed various parts of the city.

Dhawan, 83, had breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday evening. According to family members, he had contracted an infection a few days ago and had also undergone surgery. Dhawan had suffered a shoulder fracture three months earlier and his health had been on the decline ever since. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

