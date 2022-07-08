Formulate pro-people policy, Aman Arora tells officials
The housing and urban development minister, Aman Arora on Friday said the Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to providing all citizen-centric services to the people living in urban areas of the state with emphasis on transparency and accountability factors.
Chairing the first meeting of officials at PUDA Bhawan, Arora took stock of the ongoing projects as well as those in the pipeline and directed the officers to work diligently with a view to ensuring futuristic and planned development.
He said that clean, devoid of corrupt practices and an accountable administration would be the hallmark of the Punjab government.
Directing the officers to formulate pro-people policy framework, the minister also emphasised that the current projects and the schemes must be completed on time with people getting the services in a time-bound manner.
Assuring that the harassment of the urban area residents in government offices would be a thing of the past, the minister cautioned that those indulging in corrupt ways and means would not be spared at all. “The action plan of the department must be chalked out keeping in view the strengths and weak areas of the department,” he said.
-
2 arrested for robbery, assault after man comes out of coma
Ritik Singh, 21, allegedly started robbing people in March this year to make up for ₹16 lakh that he had stolen from his family the same month and gambled away. One of Singh's victims, who had slipped into coma after being robbed and assaulted on the intervening night of June 5 and 6 in Faridabad, woke up and told his family members about the attack.
-
Palghar Sena MP writes to Uddhav to support Murmu in Presidential poll
Mumbai: Keeping political differences aside, Palghar Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit has urged the former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to support BJP-backed Presidential candidate, Draupadi Murmu in the upcoming Presidential elections, to be held this month. Gavit has left the decision to Thackeray to support Murmu instead of the nominee of the opposition, Yeshwant Sinha.
-
ASI’s brother held in Tarn Taran graft case
A day after Punjab Police's plea to get remand of Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Lakhvir Singh, who was arrested for allegedly demanding a Rs 10 lakh bribe in lieu of letting off a drug peddler, was rejected by a Patti court, the Tarn Taran police on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI)'s brother in this case. ASI Rashpal Singh, who was posted at the Crime Investigation Agency Patti's office and one Nishan Singh are also accused in the case and they are absconding.
-
Amravati killing: Nagpur cops warn 300 people for posting objectionable messages
The Nagpur police's cyber cell has issued warning to around 300 people for posting and supporting hate messages on social media. This development comes in wake of the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe in Amravati last month. After getting the details, police warned around 75 WhatsApp group admins that led to the removal of 86 hateful or offensive messages while four cases were registered against locals who posted hateful messages on social media.
-
Case File: When Delhi gangsters break code, get personal & target family members
Six hit Brahm Prakash (55), killing him on the spot. A week later, in the nearby Bawana area, Parul alias Anuj (19), a teenager with no criminal record, was shot dead outside his house. This is a break from the past, from an unwritten rule that most gangsters follow – that family members are not to be dragged into gang wars. The semi-urban villages of the national Capital are suddenly on high alert.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics