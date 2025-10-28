Foster entrepreneurial mindset, Sisodia tells Guru Nanak Dev University students

Former Delhi education minister and ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday engaged with students at Guru Nanak Dev University here, discussing the implementation of a pioneering course aimed at fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among Punjab’s youth. The interactive session focused on the newly introduced subject, Punjab Entrepreneurship Mindset Programme, which seeks to equip students with skills to start and sustain businesses.

Sisodia, who arrived at the university campus earlier in the day, was warmly welcomed by vice-chancellor Prof Dr Karamjeet Singh, who presented him with a bouquet of flowers. Addressing the gathering, the VC highlighted the transformative potential of the programme.

“This new subject, rolled out by the Punjab government, will not only ignite a passion for entrepreneurship among students but also provide solutions to the challenges they face in launching ventures,” Prof Karamjeet said.

The Punjab Entrepreneurship Mindset Programme has been integrated across the GNDU ecosystem, including the main Amritsar campus, regional campuses, constituent colleges, and 88 affiliated institutions. Designed as a two-credit course, it will be taught over five semesters and is expected to benefit approximately 13,500 students.

In his address, Sisodia underscored the critical role of entrepreneurship in India’s journey from a developing to a developed nation. “We stand among developing countries, but to join the ranks of developed ones, we must recognise and nurture the entrepreneurial talent hidden within our youth,” he told the students.

He said, “My focus has always been on bolstering the education sector, and it is the young minds of this country who can drive this change”.

Sisodia praised the Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to cultivate a business-oriented mindset among students. “Punjab’s students should aim to build companies where foreign graduates aspire to work. I am optimistic about their potential to achieve this,” Sisodia added, highlighting the need for innovation and resilience.