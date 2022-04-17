Found consuming liquor during MLA inspection, Mubarakpur police post in-charge suspended
The police post in-charge of Mubarakpur was suspended after he and other cops were found consuming liquor during a surprise inspection by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Friday night.
As per information, when the MLA reached the police post, liquor bottles were found on in-charge Gulshan Kumar table. He initially tried to clean up the mess but later apologised. The bottles were also immediately confiscated.
The MLA called the Dera Bassi deputy superintendent of police to the spot, following which he was taken to the civil hospital for medical examination.
The cop’s blood and urine samples were collected for testing.
MLA Randhawa was reportedly returning from a religious function around 9.30 pm when he planned a surprise visit to the Mubarakpur police post.
When contacted, the MLA said, “It is unfortunate that policemen, who are supposed to protect the citizens, were found indulging in this activity.”
He added that the matter will be reviewed after receiving the medical reports.
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said, “We have suspended the Mubarakpur police post in-charge after receiving complaint that they were allegedly drinking at the police station.”
-
MCG’s 1st model road to link key stretches; Work starts in 2 weeks
The construction of a key 1.5-kilometre internal road linking Golf Course Road with Huda City Centre-Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) will start within the next two weeks, said officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Saturday. The MCG's finance and contract committee (F&CC) approved a ₹1.32 crore tender allotment of the project earlier this week. The 1.5-kilometre stretch is riddled with potholes and lacks basic civic infrastructure.
-
New structural safety guidelines in Haryana to ensure safety of high rise buildings
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday released a fresh draft of structural safety guidelines to ensure that the design and structure of and material used in high-rise buildings meets the prescribed standards and building code specified by the government. RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the new guidelines will ensure that there are no gaps in planning, designing, and supervision of high-rise buildings during construction.
-
Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarh's Meteorological Department. Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala's maximum was 38.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded its maximum at 40.2 degrees Celsius.
-
Pak Sikh trader distributes ‘Ramadan food packets’ to promote religious harmony
Peshawar: A local Sikh trader in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed “Ramadan packages” among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday. A resident of Tirah valley in the restive province, Parlat Singh, on Friday distributed 200kg of dates and hundreds of packs of sugar as part of a “Ramadan package”, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
-
SAD accuses govt of not seeking relief for wheat growers
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday lashed at the Aam Aadmi Party government for not approaching the Centre to seek compensation for farmers who suffered huge losses due to fall in wheat crop yields because of inclement weather. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said farmers had not only suffered losses due to the natural calamity which had struck them but were now also facing value cuts on account of shrivelled grains.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics