Foundation day ceremony: BJP has consistently moved forward with ideology-based politics, says CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that India has carved a new identity at the global level under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the strong foundation of this transformation was laid during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee during an event marking the Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day, in Gurugram, on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing the BJP’s 47th foundation day ceremony at the party’s district office Gurukamal in Gurugram, the chief minister also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises and paid tribute to the party’s ideological journey and organisational growth.

Senior party leaders, including Haryana BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli were present on this occasion along with party workers and office-bearers.

Saini said the BJP has consistently moved forward with ideology-based politics aimed at strengthening the nation. He said the sacrifices, struggle and foresight of senior leaders enabled the party and its ideological predecessors to prioritise national interest above organisational considerations.

He said even an organisation like the Bharatiya Jan Sangh was merged for a larger national goal, reflecting the party’s commitment to nation-building over political power. Saini said that the BJP’s guiding philosophy has always placed the progress of the country at the centre of its political journey.

Describing the foundation day as a moment of reflection, the chief minister said the BJP was not founded merely as a political organisation but as the rise of a strong ideology rooted in service to the nation.

He said that since its formation on April 6, 1980, the party has grown into what he described as the world’s largest political organisation, a journey made possible by the dedication and tireless efforts of millions of party workers across the country.

“The party was not founded merely as a political entity, but as the rise of a strong ideology rooted in national service and commitment. The foundation laid on April 6, 1980, has today grown into a vast institution, emerging as the world’s largest political organisation. This historic journey is the result of the sacrifice, hard work, and dedication of millions of workers who have tirelessly worked day and night to give a new direction to the nation,” Saini said.

Saini said the BJP has followed the principles of Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose philosophy of integral humanism continues to guide governance and development policies.

Recalling the ideological legacy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Saini said Mukherjee’s call for “one nation, one constitution” symbolised the spirit of national unity. He said the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Modi fulfilled the long-standing vision of a unified India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.