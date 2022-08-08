Four arms smugglers held in Faridkot with foreign-made pistols
Faridkot : Police have arrested four persons with firearms, including sophisticated foreign-made pistols, in Faridkot district, police said on Sunday.
The firearms include two Czechoslovakia-made Ceska Zbrojovka-Narodni Podnik Strakonice (6.35mm) automatic pistols and a Brazil-made Taurus pistol (9mm) that fetch lakhs of rupees in the black market, said officials. A .32 bore country-made pistol and cartridges were also recovered from their possession, they added.
The accused were identified as Lakhwinder Singh Lakha of Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohammad Tariq of Uttar Pradesh and Balwan Singh of Haryana.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajpal Singh said that on August 3, Gagandeep Singh and Satpal Singh were arrested with a 9mm pistol. “During interrogation, Gagandeep revealed that he gets the supply of illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh through Lakha, Tariq and Balwan. He also confessed that he had ordered the supply of more firearms. Following leads, the Faridkot crime investigation agency (CIA) team traced the three weapon smugglers and arrested,” he said.
“It has been found in investigation that the accused procured illegal weapons through suppliers based in other states,” he added.
The police suspect the arms could have been smuggled into India from the eastern border.
UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat
Uttar Pradesh reported 992 new covid cases on Sunday which was 90 more than the previous day. Also, one death was reported from Kanpur Dehat. Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 70 patients recovered in Lucknow taking the number of active covid cases to 664 and among them seven are admitted to hospital.
Yogi to address BJYM meet closing session today
Agra Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the youth leaders of BJP Yuva Morcha during the closing session of the three-day meet here on Monday. “We had blessings and guidance from BJP leaders Swatantra Dev Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Sudhanshu Dwiwedi, Sambit Patra, Sunil Bansal and Pankaj Singh, who were in Agra for the first two days of the three-day meet which will end with address by our chief minister,” said Braj region secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Gaurav Rajawat.
FDA file 5,768 cases in three years, only 1,168 convicted
In the last three years, the Maharashtra food and drugs department has filed 5,768 cases of food samples found non –conforming and convicted only 1,168, as per the data released by FDA, According to FDA officials, the food safety officers draw in food samples and send them to laboratories recognised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis. FDA filed 1,150 civil cases of which 666 were convicted.
‘Revenge’: Convict who died in Tihar was murdered by jail staff, finds CBI
A gangster fed up with paying bribes, a jailer angered by gossip and wanting vengeance, and corruption and assault — these new threads are central to the Central Bureau of Investigation's version of events in the murder probe of Ankit Gujjar, killed inside Tihar jail a year ago. On July 29, the central agency arrested assistant superintendent Dinesh Dabas and head warder Deepak Chikara on charges of murder.
GST scam: Two years on, Punjab VB awaits prosecution sanction against 17 officials
Patiala : Despite numerous reminders in the past two years, the office of the financial commissioner, taxation, is yet to decide on granting prosecution sanction sought by the Punjab vigilance bureau against 17 excise and taxation officials booked in a multi-crore goods and service tax scam. Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, makes it mandatory for officials concerned to pass appropriate orders within three months.
