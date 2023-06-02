Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Encroachment on Waqf Board land: SHO assaulted in Sunam, four held

Encroachment on Waqf Board land: SHO assaulted in Sunam, four held

Sangrur : Four persons were arrested for allegedly attacking station house officer (SHO) of Sunam city police station when he went to remove encroachment on the Waqf Board land at Ravidaspura Tibbi in Sunam on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Waqf Board had lodged complaint with the police that shops are being constructed on its land without permission.

Acting on the complaint, a team led by SHO Deepinderpal Singh, along with executive officer (EO), Bahar Ahemad, reached the site where locals attacked the SHO.

A case under Sections 447, 511, 353, 186, 323, 341 and 120b of the IPC has been registered against Jagtar Singh, Tarsem Singh, Simranjeet Kaur and Guddi, residents of Ravidas Basti.

According to the FIR, the accused attacked police vehicles with bricks and even tossed the SHO’s turban.

Later, locals gheraoed the Sunam police station and demand cancellation of the FIR.

EO Bahar Ahemad, who lodged the complaint, said that the board owns around 50-acres land in area.

The SHO said: “They attacked me and also tore my uniform. We will not allow anyone to take law in their hand.”

encroachment sangrur
