Four arrested in 86 lakh cash embezzlement case

A team of CIA-2 of the local police arrested four men from an ATM cash management service providing agency in an alleged embezzlement of ₹86 lakh, officials said on Monday. ₹ 40 lakh have also been recovered from their possession, CIA-2 in-charge Mohan Lal said. (Getty Images)

They were identified as Dharam Singh, alias Dharma, Raj Kumar, Ramesh and Ravi, all locals, a police spokesperson said, adding that another accused Vijay is still absconding.

As per the case, the accused were assigned the duty of loading cash in 33 ATMs of the city and the branch manager last month alleged that during an audit of five ATMs, ₹86,04,000 were found short.