Four arrested with pistols, cartridge in Kharar
Police’s crime investigating agency (CIA) staff arrested four persons for possession of two illegal weapons and six rounds of cartridges.
The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar and Rahul of Ekta Colony, Balongi, Parshottam Kumar of Ranjit Singh Nagar, Kharar, and Shiva of Guru Nanak Colony, Balongi, have been sent on police remand.
CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar said the four were arrested while they were on their way to execute a crime. “Their interrogation will reveal their main cause of roaming in the district with weapons,” he said.
Police had put up a blockade on Landran road, near Bhuru crossing, following a tip-off. The accused were arrested at the spot, but not before they tried to flee in a Verna car.
The CIA team recovered a .315 bore and a .32 bore pistol each and six live cartridges from them. Police are currently investigating their involvement in other criminal activity.
-
Haryana calls special session after Punjab seeks transfer of Chandigarh
The Manohar Lal Khattar government on Sunday decided to hold a special session of the Haryana assembly on April 5 in a move that is aimed at countering the Punjab assembly resolution about the transfer of Union Territory Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled border state. The decision to summon a special session of the Vidhan Sabha was taken in a Cabinet meeting that Khattar chaired.
-
Consumer disputes redressal commission fines Reliance Retail charging customers for carry bags
The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a fine of ₹1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited Bestech Mall, Sector 66, with an additional penalty of ₹15,000, for charging payments for providing carry bags to 15 customers. The complainants (CCs), in their complaints have alleged that they were charged extra money for carry bags during the stores/shops of the Reliance Retail Limited, on different dates.
-
Days after arrest in bribe case, Ambala sub-inspector suspended
Days after The suspended cop, Rishi Pal was arrested along with a fellow cop for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20,000 for delaying arrest in a murder bid case, a sub-inspector (SI) posted in Saha police station of Ambala was suspended on Sunday. Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who issued the suspension orders, stated that following the arrest of the two cops, a probe had been ordered to DSP (Barara) Rajneesh Kumar.
-
Ready to make any sacrifice to protect Haryana’s interests: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the resolution passed by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha reiterating its claim on the joint capital Chandigarh a political stunt. Hooda further said he had called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Delhi on Monday to discuss the further course of action. The former chief minister also expressed concern over the ever-increasing inflation.
-
Chandigarh’s Hunar Haat crafts festival concludes
The 39th Hunar Haat, being held at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, came to a close on Sunday. Around 8 lakh people visited the fair over the course of its 10-day duration. The artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, from different states and UTs participated in the event that had over 360 stalls set up. Several artisans and craftsmen were felicitated on the closing day.
