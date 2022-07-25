Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday.
They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. All were presented before a court and were sent to six-day remand.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a team of the CIA-2 led by sub-inspector Virender Walia apprehended the criminals near Babyal village under the limits of Mahesh Nagar police station.
“As part of our crackdown against illegal weapons, the team raided the said location based on a tip-off by a source. They were arrested and a case was lodged. All the four accused have affiliations to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang and were constantly in touch with them. The mastermind, Pandey was arrested in a robbery case worth ₹8 lakh in Ambala and had committed a similar crime in Jaipur. He was out on bail. Sahil and Bunty are accused in murder cases, while Ashwani has been involved in some scuffles,” Randhawa said.
He added that the recoveries included three country-made pistol magazines, 22 live cartridges and three empty cartridges, and the gang members were reportedly here to commit some crime.
The SP said, “Preliminary probe suggests that Pandey sourced eight pistols from Madhya Pradesh, out of which we recovered three. They have a star mark, but the make still remains unknown. We will probe into the exact source of the arms during the investigation.”
The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala. However, there is no such link established between the killing and the accused arrested in Ambala yet.
-
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
-
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
-
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
-
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics