Four booked for assaulting cop at Mohali check post

Police have booked four men for assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deployed at a check post in Sector 104, Mohali.

Sohana station house officer (SHO) Gurcharan Singh said four policemen, including Senata police post in-charge Satnam Singh, had set up a check post on Thursday evening.

There, four men, who were in a car bearing a Punjab registration number, tried to run over ASI Balbir Singh, who had signalled them to stop for checking. The group also assaulted the ASI before fleeing the spot. “We are hopeful of arresting them soon,” the SHO added.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sohana police station.