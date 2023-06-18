4 cadets of Mohali’s Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI commissioned into IAF

Four cadets, Ishan Bakshi, Manraj Singh Sahni, Harshit Bakshi and Armaandeep Singh Sodhi, of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have been commissioned into the Indian Air Force at a glittering passing out parade at the prestigious Air Force Academy, Dundigal in Hyderabad on Saturday. Four cadets (from left) Armaandeep Singh Sodhi, Harshit Bakshi , Ishan Bakshi and Manraj Singh Sahni of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), Mohali, have been commissioned into the Indian Air Force

With the commissioning of these cadets, a total of 140 cadets of the institute have been commissioned as officers into the Indian Armed Forces in the last 11 years.

Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retd), the director of the institute, also congratulated the cadets.