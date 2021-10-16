Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four companies of central forces deployed, Khattar holds high-level meeting
chandigarh news

Four companies of central forces deployed, Khattar holds high-level meeting

The Haryana government has deployed at least four companies of the central forces at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu in wake of the killing of a man near the Delhi-Haryana border
The government decided to deploy more paramilitary personnel after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation. (HT File)
The government decided to deploy more paramilitary personnel after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation. (HT File)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government has deployed at least four companies of the central forces at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu in wake of the killing of a man near the Delhi-Haryana border.

The government decided to deploy more paramilitary personnel after Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation.

State home minister Anil Vij, chief secretary (CS) Vijai Vardhan, additional chief secretary (ACS, home) Rajeev Arora, director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal, and additional director general of police (ADGP, CID) Alok Mittal were among the top officers present in the meeting.

Sources said the state government has been updating the Union home ministry also about the “barbaric killing” which they say has crossed all limits of “brutality”.

During the meeting, Khattar was given a detailed account of the incident. To avoid any untoward incident, it was decided to deploy four more companies of central forces kept as reserve from the central paramilitary forces that the Centre has deputed to deal with the farmers’ agitation.

“It is a disturbing development. See the brutality with which this man was killed…and then, the inhuman way videos were recorded crossing all limits,” said an officer refusing to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out