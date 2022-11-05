Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four cops suspended in Rohtak

Four cops suspended in Rohtak

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:32 AM IST

Police said the four cops have been put under suspension for showing ₹ 45,000 gambling amount, which the gamblers alleged was ₹ 5 lakh recovered from them when they were playing cards on Diwali in Meham

Four cops suspended in Rohtak
Four cops suspended in Rohtak
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena has suspended four cops, including an SHO, for allegedly showing incorrect number of arrests of gamblers and a lesser gambling amount than the actual recovery. Those suspended have been identified as Meham SHO Prahlad Singh, ASI Rajender Singh and two other cops-Praveen and Mahavir, all posted at Meham police station. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the four cops have been put under suspension for showing 45,000 gambling amount, which the gamblers alleged was 5 lakh recovered from them when they were playing cards on Diwali in Meham. “The accused also claimed that the suspended cops let go 2 persons who were involved in gambling and showed arrest of 7 persons instead of 9. An investigation is underway against the cops,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out