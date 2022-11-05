Four cops suspended in Rohtak

: The Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Udai Singh Meena has suspended four cops, including an SHO, for allegedly showing incorrect number of arrests of gamblers and a lesser gambling amount than the actual recovery. Those suspended have been identified as Meham SHO Prahlad Singh, ASI Rajender Singh and two other cops-Praveen and Mahavir, all posted at Meham police station. Rohtak police spokesman Sunny Loura said the four cops have been put under suspension for showing ₹ 45,000 gambling amount, which the gamblers alleged was ₹ 5 lakh recovered from them when they were playing cards on Diwali in Meham. “The accused also claimed that the suspended cops let go 2 persons who were involved in gambling and showed arrest of 7 persons instead of 9. An investigation is underway against the cops,” he added.

