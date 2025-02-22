Menu Explore
Four drug smugglers held with 5 kg heroin in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 22, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 kg of heroin in two separate cases, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday

Amritsar : The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 kg of heroin in two separate cases, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 kg of heroin in two separate cases, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday
The Amritsar commissionerate police have arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 kg of heroin in two separate cases, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday

The arrested individuals have been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Kalu, of Bachiwind village in Amritsar, Jagjit Singh of Rania village in Amritsar, Sahil Kumar, alias Sahil of Ghariyala village, in Tarn Taran, and Rinku of Basti Dune Wali in Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur.

According to the DGP, the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers who used drones to smuggle narcotics across the border for further distribution in different areas of Amritsar. Two separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Cantonment and Sadar police stations in Amritsar.

Yadav further stated that investigations are ongoing to trace the backward and forward linkages of this case and more arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days.

Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar shared details of the first case stating that based on credible intelligence, police teams from the cantonment police station, under the supervision of DCP Harpreet Singh Mander, ADCP City-2 Harkamal Kaur, and ACP West Shivdarshan Singh, apprehended Gurjant Singh and Jagjit Singh from the Mahal Bypass area and seized 3.067 kg of heroin from their possession.

In the second case, police teams from CIA Staff-1, led by inspector Amolakdeep Singh, arrested two more accused—Sahil Kumar and Rinku — with 2kg of heroin.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that Rinku was running a hawala network to transfer illegal drug trade money to different suppliers. Further probe is underway, the police said.

