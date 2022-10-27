Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four Haryana officers appointed IAS from non-SCS quota

Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:52 AM IST

This was for the first time that non-SCS officers in Haryana in 2020 had to take a written examination to get appointed to an IAS post against earlier practice of state government appointing non-SCS officers to such posts on the basis of their service records

Four Haryana government officers posted in the higher education and animal husbandry departments have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the non-SCS (Non-State Civil Services) quota.
Four Haryana government officers posted in the higher education and animal husbandry departments have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the non-SCS (Non-State Civil Services) quota. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Four Haryana government officers posted in the higher education and animal husbandry departments have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the non-SCS (Non-State Civil Services) quota.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Union ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions, an official spokesperson said in a release.

The selected officers are Dr Vivek Bharti, Dr Harish Kumar Vashishth, Dr Jainder Singh Chhilar, and Dr Brahmjeet Singh Rangi who have been allotted the 2019 cadre.

Dr Bharti and Dr Chhilar were posted in the department of higher education while Dr Vashishth and Dr Rangi were officers in the animal husbandry department.

The spokesperson said the process to fill three vacancies of 2021 will also be started soon.

The selected non-SCS candidates are among those who were shortlisted on the basis of a written examination. This was for the first time that non-SCS officers in Haryana in 2020 had to take a written examination to get appointed to an IAS post against the earlier practice of the state government appointing non-SCS officers to such posts on the basis of their service records.

While using its discretionary powers the state government used to send a panel of candidates to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to fill the vacant post of the IAS from the non-SCS quota after holding the interview.

In 2020, the state government had allowed the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to conduct written test and shortlist non-SCS officers to fill the IAS posts.

The HPSC had prepared a merit list based on the marks obtained in the written examination and recommended names to the state government for onward submission to the UPSC.

Haryana government’s decision to hold the written test was also challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

