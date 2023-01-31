Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four held for serving hookah in Ludhiana

Four held for serving hookah in Ludhiana

Published on Jan 31, 2023 11:27 PM IST

The police conducted raids at pan shops and caught the four accused red handed among the customers in Ludhiana

The Division number 5 police conducted a raid at pan shops at Satpaul Mittal road in Ludhiana (Malhar road) and arrested four persons for allegedly serving hookahs among youths and minors. (Getty images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Division number 5 police conducted a raid at pan shops at Satpaul Mittal road (Malhar road) and arrested four persons for allegedly serving hookahs among youths and minors.

The police have recovered 16 hookahs, 20 chilams (earthen pipes), 4 hookah pipes, 4 e-cigarettes, 20 paper rolls and 4 boxes of charcoal.

The accused have been identified as Mohit Kumar of Gurdev Nagar, Naveen Chaurasia of Joshi Nagar of Haibowal, Rohit Chaurasia of Mohalla Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri and Sonu of Gobind Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said that the police received information that the accused serve hookah among the customers, including minors.

The police conducted raids at pan shops and caught the accused red handed among the customers.

The ADCP added that a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, sections 6, 7, 20 and 24 of the Tobacco Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Division number 5.

