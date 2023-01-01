Four held for stabbing 18-yr-old to death in Chandigarh

Police arrested four suspected drug addicts for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old to death in Mauli Jagran on Friday night.

The arrested accused have been identified as David, Anil, Karan alias Jhalla and Deepak, all residents of Mauli village. Police have also recovered three knives allegedly used in the brutal murder.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar, 18, resident of Mauli Jagran. His brother Yogesh also sustained injuries in the attack.

Police said the victim, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Mauli Jagran with his brothers Yogesh and Mithun, and earned a living by selling bhelpuri.

As per the police, the incident took place at about 9.45 pm on Friday night when Ashish was stopped by a group of youths while he was fetching milk. The group asked him to hand over all the valuables he was carrying, but he resisted and began to walk away. The accused, however, followed him before attacking him.

The accused stabbed the victim repeatedly with a knife until his intestines fell out and he collapsed on the road. Yogesh rushed to help his brother and also sustained injuries in the attack.

The victim’s family has since accused a certain David, Deepak and Kancha of murdering Ashish. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station against the accused on the complaint of Yogesh, an eyewitness to the murder.

Police, meanwhile, said the accused are suspected drug addicts. As per police records, David has earlier been arrested in connection to a theft case.