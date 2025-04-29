Four held with drugs, cash, illegal weapons in Mohali

Mohali police arrested four individuals and seized 211 grams of heroin, ₹8.10 lakh drug money, two illegal weapons and multiple cartridges, informed senior superintendent of police Deepak Pareek at a press conference on Monday. During interrogation, Satnam Singh, 24, confessed that he used to procure heroin from Sohail, 33, a resident of Balongi. (iStock)

Acting on intelligence inputs, the CIA team conducted an operation near CP-67 Mall and apprehended Satnam Singh, of Phase 1; Suraj Kumar of Sohana and Sukhwinder of Nakodar. The trio was travelling in a Swift car when police intercepted them and recovered one pistol.

During interrogation, Satnam Singh, 24, confessed that he used to procure heroin from Sohail, 33, a resident of Balongi. Based on the information, police raided Sohail’s premises and seized ₹8.10 lakh, 10 grams of heroin, and a Mahindra Thar. Sohail was also arrested.

Further investigations revealed that Satnam Singh had previous cases registered at Kharar police station under Sections 125, 109, 3(5) of the IPC and Arms Act provisions. Sohail also had a criminal background and was booked under various IPC sections.

Police also recovered a .32 bore pistol with 11 cartridges and a .30 bore weapon with 20 bullets from the accused. All four have been remanded to four days ‘ police custody for further investigation.

A case under sections 25, 54, 59 of Arms Act and 29, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

UP resident held with unlicensed pistol

In another incident, Mohali police and CIA team arrested Dharminder Singh, of Baroli, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered a .315 calibre pistol and two live rounds in his possession.

He has been booked under sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act for carrying an illegal firearm.

He was apprehended while roaming in the Kharar. An investigation to find the motive is underway.