Four illegal structures razed in Ram Darbar as CHB doubles down on zero-tolerance
Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday demolished encroachments on public land and fresh unauthorised constructions in four dwelling units in Ram Darbar.
Of the four cases, three pertained to encroachment on public land and one wherein an additional storey had been constructed.
CHB is computing the cost of demolitions, which will be recovered from the allottees. In case of its non-payment, their allotments will become liable to be cancelled.
Speaking about the same, CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said, “To ensure effective actions against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy. The enforcement squad is making daily inspections in all the sectors to identify fresh violations/alternations and effective actions are taken in each of such cases.”
On-the-spot challans are being issued by CHB’s enforcement squad, with the directions to immediately stop further construction and remove of the already-constructed structures. The body has carried out regular inspections after issuing challans. Photographs of the fresh constructions are also being taken.
Elaborating on the process, Garg said, “If further constructions are stopped and the allottee starts removing the violations, then the CHB waits for three days before taking up the demolition work. Otherwise, demolition may be carried out immediately without waiting even for a single day.”
“The cost of demolition will be recovered from the allottee. Though required precautions are taken during the demolition, there is a possibility that adjoining structures may get damaged and, in such event, the allottee will be responsible for such extra damage to own or adjoining units,” he added.
Further appealing for compliance, Garg said, “Allottees are again requested not to undertake any fresh building violations. Since these violations may lead to structural safety issues, not only for the dwelling units but also for the particular unit and also for the adjoining unit, the CHB is adopting zero tolerance policy.”
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
