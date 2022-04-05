Four injured as warring factions of AAP clash
: Two warring factions of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday clashed over the nomination of the president of a truck union in Abohar city of Fazilka district, injuring four people.
As per information, a section of AAP activists led by Pankaj Narula and Raghuveer Singh were opposed to the nomination of Balkar Singh as president of truck union, Abohar, by another group in the party owing allegiance to AAP leader Deep Kamboj, who lost the assembly polls from Abohar.
Sachin Gupta, SSP Fazilka, said that Raghuveer Singh, block president AAP and member of truck union committee recorded a statement that when he along with other members was having a meeting of the truck union, Balkar Singh, Vijay Kamboj and 12 other people entered forcefully and beat them up.
He said that an FIR has been registered against Vijay Kamboj and 13 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Four people, including Pankaj and Raghuveer, were injured in the attack. The other two were Bachitar Singh and Gurjeet Singh of the Balkar group. All of them have been admitted to the civil hospital.
Reacting to the incident, Arun Wadhawa, district president AAP, said that no hooliganism will be tolerated.
“Entire matter has been brought into the knowledge of the party high command and stern action would be taken against the guilty,” he said.
Truck unions were banned during the previous Congress regime but they have resumed with the change of guard in Punjab.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
