Four JeM terror associates held in south Kashmir: Police

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four JeM terrorist associates in Awantipora south Kashmir. “All the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas, said police spokesperson. (iStock)

Police said that incriminating documents were recovered from the arrested, who have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik son of Tral Payeen, Umar Nazir Sheikh of Kuchmulla, Inayat Firdoos Rather of Tral Payeen and Salman Nazir Lone of Kounserbal Tral.

“All the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas,” police spokesman said adding that a case vide FIR No.134/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Tral police station and further investigation has been initiated.