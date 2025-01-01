Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four JeM terror associates held in south Kashmir: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 02, 2025 05:52 AM IST

Police said that incriminating documents were recovered from the arrested, who have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik son of Tral Payeen, Umar Nazir Sheikh of Kuchmulla, Inayat Firdoos Rather of Tral Payeen and Salman Nazir Lone of Kounserbal Tral

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four JeM terrorist associates in Awantipora south Kashmir.

“All the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas, said police spokesperson. (iStock)
“All the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas, said police spokesperson. (iStock)

Police said that incriminating documents were recovered from the arrested, who have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Naik son of Tral Payeen, Umar Nazir Sheikh of Kuchmulla, Inayat Firdoos Rather of Tral Payeen and Salman Nazir Lone of Kounserbal Tral.

“All the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms & ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Tral and Awantipora areas,” police spokesman said adding that a case vide FIR No.134/2024 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Tral police station and further investigation has been initiated.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On