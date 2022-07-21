Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap
Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said.
The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and Pooja, 20, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.
A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the mishap took place around 6 am in the morning on the national-highway (NH-44) near Garhi Kalan village in the district.
“UP resident Sandeep and his brother-in-law Sonu were heading towards Delhi and they have given a lift to seven persons in Karnal. When their pick-up van reached Garhi Kalan village, it rammed into a tractor-trailer, which was laden with paddy bags. The victims’ bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat,” the spokesman said.
-
Hisar DSP’s last rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe
The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, could not be performed on Wednesday as his son Siddharth reached Delhi late in the evening from Canada. The last rites will be performed on Thursday. The DSP's younger brother, Ashok Manjhu demanded a probe either from the Central Bureau of Investigation or judicial investigation.
-
Haryana likely to have policy on overhead cables’ installation
The Haryana government is likely to have a policy on laying of overhead electricity wires in the state. During the hearing on Tuesday, the state's counsel sought time to consider suggestions in this regard put forth during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated in 2016 on media reports of high voltage wires posing threat to people in large parts of the state.
-
Protest erupts after 35 illegal houses razed in Karnal’s Valmiki Basti
Amid protest by residents, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Karnal, carried out a demolition drive at Valmiki Basti in Sector 12 here on Wednesday. Police were deployed to control the protesters and the teams demolished 35 houses that were built illegally. The officials leading the demolition drive claimed that the action was initiated following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition by the Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.
-
Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking Rs 30,000 bribe. Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau's police station in Karnal.
-
Haryana SKM unit opposes Centre’s MSP panel; to join countrywide protests on July 31
Terming the 29-member panel set up by the Centre to make minimum support price more effective and transparent “misleading”, the Haryana unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced to oppose the MSP committee by joining the countrywide protests on July 31. Yogendra Yadav of the SKM said that all the morcha members from Haryana have unanimously decided that Haryana farmers will also support the SKM's protest call on July 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics