Four killed, 5 injured in Sonepat road mishap

Four persons, including three women, were killed and five others received injuries after the pick-van in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer near Garhi Kalan village in Sonepat on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep, 22, Satbiri, 26, Dulari, 45, and Pooja, 20, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the mishap took place around 6 am in the morning on the national-highway (NH-44) near Garhi Kalan village in the district.

“UP resident Sandeep and his brother-in-law Sonu were heading towards Delhi and they have given a lift to seven persons in Karnal. When their pick-up van reached Garhi Kalan village, it rammed into a tractor-trailer, which was laden with paddy bags. The victims’ bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital in Sonepat,” the spokesman said.