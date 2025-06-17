Four killed in car-truck collision near Barwala bypass in Hisar

Four people, including an elderly couple, were killed in a tragic road accident near the Barwala bypass in Hisar on Monday evening, police said. The victims have been identified as Mahavir Singh (75), his wife Roshni Devi (70), their nephew Sandeep (40), and a local resident, Sunil Kumar (41). All four hailed from Surja Khera village in Jind district. (HT File)

According to Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar, the accident occurred around 6 pm while the family was returning to their village after visiting a private hospital in Hisar for Mahavir Singh’s medical check-up.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a tire burst caused the driver to lose control of the car, which then collided with a truck. All four occupants died on the spot. The car was completely mangled in the crash.

Their bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Hisar for post-mortem examination.