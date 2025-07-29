Four killed in road mishap in Hisar

Four persons were killed when a Creta car collided with a truck near Hisar’s Nangthala village on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The damaged car in which four people from Rajli village died in Hisar on Sunday night. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Raju, a resident of Rajli village and Ram Mehar Punia, 27, Praveen Bhadu, 28, and Ravinder Sharma, 24; all residents of Kirori village in Hisar. Raju was Ram Mehar’s brother-in-law. Except Praveen, all of them were married and they were unemployed.

According to police officials, the incident took place around 1 am on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when a truck loaded with fertiliser was going towards Agroha from Barwala on a single road with no divider when the Creta came from the opposite side and both the vehicles collided near Nangthala village.

“Raju had gone to give Kothli (sweets box given to sister in the month of Sawan) to his sister at her in-laws house in Kirori village. From there, he along with his brother-in-law Ram Mehar and two others were returning to his village Rajli on Sunday night. The incident was so severe that police had to cut out the doors of the car to take out bodies. The car was damaged badly,” he added.

He further said that the bodies were sent to Maharaja Agrasen Medical College in Agroha and an investigation has been initiated in the case, adding the truck driver has been booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.