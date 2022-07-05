Four killed in two accidents in Mandi, Shimla
Four people were killed in two accidents in Mandi and Shimla districts on Tuesday.
Three workers were killed and one was seriously hurt after the pillar of a gate fell on a tipper truck in the Khaliyar locality of Mandi town. The dead were identified as Rishav Kaushik of Mandi, Gurchain Singh of Rupnagar district and Vinod Kumar of Purnea district in Bihar.
Mandi superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said the accident took place around midnight when the victims were returning after unloading gravel at a construction site. The driver forgot to lower the trolley of the truck that got stuck in a gate. The pillar of the gate fell on the cabin of the truck, trapping the four inside.
Locals informed the police after which a rescue operation was launched. While the three workers died on the spot, the injured is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The police have registered a case.
In the second mishap, one person was killed and one injured when the Bolero SUV they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Daghogi in Mashobra in Shimla district.
The deceased was identified as Suraj. The injured has been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla.
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get custody of four accused till July 13
A Mansa court sent four accused, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case to eight-day remand of the Punjab Police's special investigation team hours after they were brought from Delhi on transit remand on Tuesday. The court sent them into police custody till July 13. Punjab Police arrested them in the Moose Wala murder case after taking permission from the Delhi court, which also granted the transit remand.
-
Karnataka: IMD warns of very heavy rains over next five days, cautions fishermen
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days. The weather department said the coastal best of the southern state is likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall from July 7. “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Marathwada from 5-8 July; Coastal Karnataka during 7-9 July; South Interior Karnataka during 06 -09 July,” read the IMD bulletin.
-
Maharashtra rains: Vehicles stuck for hours on Bhiwandi-Thane stretch
A heavy traffic bottleneck was reported at the Mankoli naka in Bhiwandi, one of the vital links that connects Thane, Bhiwnadi, Kalyan – Nashik highway, due to heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon. In the last 24 hours, the Kalyan Dombivli cities received 114 mm of rainfall leading to waterlogging in several parts and traffic congestion. Heavy waterlogging was reported on the Kalyan- Ambernarth- Badlapur highway road leading to disruption in traffic flow.
-
Karnataka HC judge says was threatened for remark against anti-corruption bureau
Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court of Karnataka on Monday said Justice Sandesh was threatened with transfer after his remark against the Anti-Corruption Bureau that it had become a "collection centre". He said he was unfazed by such threats. Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner.
-
Caught on cam: Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Guruji murdered in K'taka hotel
Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi, better known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, was on Tuesday stabbed to death in broad daylight in a hotel in Hubballi district of Karnataka, police said. The murder was caught on camera. The CCTV footage of the incident showed two people, who were guised as devotees, repeatedly stabbing Chandrashekhar Angadi in the reception area of the hotel. On learning about the incident, Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram rushed to the spot.
