Four men assault 32-year-old at Ramdarbar

In an incident at Hathi Park, Phase-2, Ram Darbar, a local resident, Vinod, 32, was brutally attacked by four men, leaving him with severe injuries. The attack occurred at around 6.30 pm when the victim was with his two-year-old child. The victim, Vinod, a local resident of Ram Darbar, sustained severe injuries as a result of the assault. (HT Photo)

According to Vinod, he was approached by two known men, Jhingur and Mukesh. Jhingur was armed with an iron rod, and Mukesh wielded a wooden stick. Without any warning, the two started to assault Vinod, with Jhingur striking his head with the rod and Mukesh hitting him with the stick. The attack escalated when two more unidentified associates of the attackers joined in and began to assault Vinod with kicks and punches.

Vinod’s cries for help caused the assailants to flee the scene after threatening to kill him. He was subsequently taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment. The police were informed and arrived promptly at the scene, following which ASI Dilbag Singh recorded Vinod’s statement at the hospital.

As per police, the attackers lived nearby and shared personal enmity with the victim.

Based on Vinod’s account, a case has been registered under Sections 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the BNS against Jhingur, Mukesh, and the two unidentified associates. The police have launched an investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the other two assailants.