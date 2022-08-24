Four men from Delhi-NCR arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 9 lakh

The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh police arrested four men from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for duping a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, of ₹9.24 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) both from Ghaziabad; and Ashish Tiwari (30) and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Delhi.

The complainant, Nirmal Singh, said the fraudsters called him impersonating as employees of PNB Metlife and told him there were some issues with his insurance policy. They asked him to send his ID proof, Adhar Card and two photos through courier on a Mumbai Address.

After that, he again received call from same number and the caller told him that he will pursue his case with the insurance company. He told Nirmal that he will get ₹14 lakh and asked him to deposit ₹9.24 lakh, which he did. Nirmal then realised he had been duped.

Police said Noman, Nitin and Ashish Tiwari were arrested first from Ghaziabad and Sonu was later nabbed from Murthal, Haryana. Police have recovered the mobile phone which was used to call Nirmal Singh.