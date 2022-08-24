Four men from Delhi-NCR arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of ₹9 lakh
The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested four men from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for duping a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, of ₹9.24 lakh
The accused have been identified as Noman (26), Nitin (26) both from Ghaziabad; and Ashish Tiwari (30) and Sonu Srivastava (27) of Delhi.
The complainant, Nirmal Singh, said the fraudsters called him impersonating as employees of PNB Metlife and told him there were some issues with his insurance policy. They asked him to send his ID proof, Adhar Card and two photos through courier on a Mumbai Address.
After that, he again received call from same number and the caller told him that he will pursue his case with the insurance company. He told Nirmal that he will get ₹14 lakh and asked him to deposit ₹9.24 lakh, which he did. Nirmal then realised he had been duped.
Police said Noman, Nitin and Ashish Tiwari were arrested first from Ghaziabad and Sonu was later nabbed from Murthal, Haryana. Police have recovered the mobile phone which was used to call Nirmal Singh.
50 fatal road mishaps in Chandigarh this year: Road safety panel
There have been at least 50 road accidents in Chandigarh this year (till August 22) which have resulted in fatalities, the Member of Parliament District Road Safety Committee revealed on Tuesday after its second meeting. The meeting was chaired by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. “The Road Accident Analysis Cell and Road Safety Implementation Cell carries out a joint spot investigation at all accident sites,” Uday Pal Singh, deputy superintendent of police (traffic) added.
Miscreants loot petrol pump in Pune
Two miscreants looted around Rs 20,000 cash from the counter of a petrol pump near Bhumkar chowk in Narhe area of Pune city around 1:30 am on Tuesday, police said. Employee Tushar Nitin Kagade (18) of Ambegaon, Shantkumar Patil (24) of Narhe and Prasad Shendkar (20) of Ambegaon sustained injuries and the accused escaped after committing the crime. A Sinhagad police station team reached the spot and launched a hunt to apprehend the accused.
Petrol pump robbery bid foiled in Pune, seven arrested
Crime Branch Unit 1 of the Pune city police has foiled a petrol pump robbery bid with the arrest of seven history-sheeters. The accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar Dinesh Mahatu (35) of Bihar, Azadkumar Rakeshkumar Mahatu (25) of Bihar, Vijay Gagandev Mahatu (29) of Purani Delhi, Abodhkumar Mahatu (19) of Bihar, Chandankumar Mahatu (22) of Bihar, Avinashkumar Dhirendar (22) of Bihar and Sureshkumar Mahatu (20) of New Delhi.
Uddhav displays camaraderie with allies since fall of MVA regime
Appearing publicly with Thackeray's allies for the first time since he stepped down as chief minister two months ago, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday sent out a strong message to the Devendra Fadnavis-Eknath Shinde government that the three constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi are together come what may. “The MVA is united, and we are not divided,” Thackeray said.
Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU
Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.
