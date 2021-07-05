Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Four men rob petrol pump employees at gunpoint at Mohali village
A CCTV grab of the robbers pointing guns at two employees at Bhim petrol pump in Kharar in the wee hours of Sunday. (HT Photo)
Four men rob petrol pump employees at gunpoint at Mohali village

Masked men arrived at Bhim petrol pump in a white car in the wee hours of Sunday; crime captured on CCTV cameras
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 01:19 AM IST

Four masked men robbed 80,000 at gunpoint from a petrol pump in Soharan village on Kurali Road in Kharar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The robbers struck around 2.15am on Sunday when the oil tanker reached the pump to fill the underground oil tanks.

“They arrived in a white car. Three of them, all armed, got down. Two entered the room of the manager, who woke up on hearing the melee. As he kneeled and joined hands to be spared, the robbers snatched 80,000 from him and another employee while brandishing guns,” said Rupinderdeep Kaur, deputy superintendent of police, Kharar. The accused escorted the victims out of the room before fleeing in the car.

She added that the crime was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump and they were hopeful of arresting the accused soon.

Following a complaint by an employee, Amit Sharma, the robbers were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to robbery), 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station in Kharar.

Earlier on May 18, seven men had thrashed two employees of a petrol pump in Sanauli in Zirakpur and snatched 50,000. Both employees were seriously injured. The case remains unsolved.

