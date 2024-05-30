Four more Mohali villages threaten to boycott polls

Declaring “No development, no vote”, four more villages in Mohali on Wednesday threatened to boycott Lok Sabha polls, bringing the total number of villages boycotting the election to nine in the district. The district administration claimed that five villages that boycotted the polls earlier have now agreed to vote. (HT file photo for representation)

The residents, expressing their frustration, signed a paper with their demands and sent it to Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain. However, the district administration claimed that five villages that boycotted the polls earlier have now agreed to vote.

Highlighting the lack of basic civic amenities, residents of Tanda, Tandi, Kane Ka Bada and Masol villages said the hamlets lack proper roads, dispensaries or hospitals, teachers for classes 11 and 12, and mobile network coverage.

Women of all villages reunite

Gurmeet Kaur, a resident of Tanda village, said, “We united the women of our village and launched a campaign in four other villages as well. We went door-to-door to gather signatures from residents on a demand letter, which was sent to the DC.”

In the letter, the residents said, “The villages lack basic amenities and no development has been seen here. Due to the false promises of political leaders, we are boycotting these polls.”

They also highlighted their demands noting that the Tanda Karoran road remains incomplete despite its inauguration in 2020. Additionally, the Tandi, Kane Ka Bada and Masol villages lack a link road connecting them to the Chandigarh-Baddi National Highway, and five culvert bridges are still missing.

Situated 10km from Chandigarh, Masol village lacks proper road connectivity, except for a jeepable stretch construction on which started in 2014. Camels were the sole mode of transport till 2014 but some villagers have two-wheelers now. The nearby towns from Masol are Kalka and Pinjore, both of which fall in the neighbouring state of Haryana.

Satnam Singh, another resident of the village, said, “During the monsoon, the rivulet passing through Tanda and Tandi swells. Last year, six people lost their lives in separate incidents while trying to cross it because there is no bridge.”

Angrez Kaur, a resident of Tanda village, said, “We started this campaign to make our voices and issues heard by the district administration. Many governments have come and gone, but our problems remain unresolved. We have lost hope and decided not to vote.”

Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmandar Singh said, “ We have not received their demands so far, we will look into the matter. The issue of bridges they were talking about is already in process.”

Earlier, five other Kharar villages, including Bagindi, Kasoli, Jayanti Majri, Gura and Karonde wala, announced to boycott the polls. “The issues of the five villages have been resolved and the residents have agreed to cast votes,” said SDM Kharar.

Similarly, residents of Sunny Enclave have adopted the same stance.