Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday.
These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
Nijjar, while extending words of thanks to the party and chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, assured that he would fulfil the responsibility entrusted upon him.
Sarari bowed his head before the Almighty for giving him opportunity to serve the people and expressing gratitude towards the CM.
Anmol Gagan Mann lashed out at the previous government over its “lackadaisical” approach towards Punjabis and said the leaders of previous governments had no pragmatic policy for tourism.
-
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
-
Toronto to reinstate Sikh security guards fired over ‘no-beard’ policy
Toronto : The city of Toronto on Tuesday said it is making an exception to its “clean shave” directive for security personnel posted at shelters impacted by Covid-19, after nearly 100 Sikhs were removed from their posts for not meeting the requirement. Security agencies contracted by the city laid off or transferred Sikhs who refused to shave their beard for religious reasons. The matter was raised by the World Sikh Organisation.
-
Anti-Sikh riots: SIT arrests 2 more accused in Kanpur
The special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases has arrested two more accused who were allegedly part of a mob that had set a house ablaze during the violence, which had left 127 people dead in Kanpur. Siddh Gopal Gupta, 66, and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, 58, were arrested for murders of Gurmukh Singh and D Singh in Naubasta. A local court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
-
Transfer of convenience: HC takes note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians
The High Court of Himachal Pradesh today took a serious note of hobnobbing of public prosecutors with some politicians to procure and secure orders of transfer of their convenience. According to the petitioner, a local MLA from Nagrota Bagwan issued a DO Note on March 15, 2022, for the transfer of Tarsem Kumar, a public prosecutor at the “behest” of Shikha Rana.
-
British-Sikh historian loans collection for Maharaja Duleep Singh exhibition in UK
A British-Sikh historian, author and art collector has loaned Bance's extensive personal collection for a major exhibition on Maharaja Duleep Singh, the last ruler of Punjab who was exiled to Britain during colonial rule. 'Maharajah Duleep Singh: Norfolk's Princely Family' is described as the biggest exhibition ever curated on the son and heir of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and forms part of the 2022 Festival of East Anglia and Punjab.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics