Four of Bhagwanpuria gang held, pistols, ammo seized

The Jalandhar rural police arrested four members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang after a 70-km chase on the Jalandhar-Batala highway on Friday.

Four weapons, including a China-made 7.65 mm Glock pistol, two .30 bore pistols and a revolver, along with four live cartridges and three magazines have been seized from the accused, identified as Asrat Kanth alias Sabi, Kamalpreet Singh alias Komal Bajwa, Pardeep Kumar alias Gora and Gurmeet Raj alias Juneja, the police said. Two cars have also been impounded.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the development exposed an international network supplying illegal weapons to Punjab.

“During questioning, gang leader Asrat Kanth alias Sabi confessed that the seized weapons were supplied by Aman alias Anda, a key figure in the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang currently based in Germany. The arms were funnelled through Sanju alias Sahil Kumar, a Batala resident who is currently in jail,” the DGP said.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the arrested individuals were linked to multiple cases, including attempted murder, possession of illegal arms and gang-related violence across various districts in Punjab.

Sharing operation details, Khakh said police teams had received an input that the suspects were travelling in two vehicles bearing registration numbers PB-09-3039 and PB-09-EP-7100 following which a police team, led by Jalandhar rural CIA staff in-charge and Bhogpur’s station house officer (SHO) Sikander Singh laid a checkpoint near Ladhra village. Police personnel managed to stop one car, resulting in the immediate arrest of Sabi and Komal Bajwa, while the occupants of the other car managed to break through the blockade, triggering a chase. The chase ended near the Jinda road in Maqsudan where Gora and Juneja were apprehended, the SSP added. A fifth suspect, Sajandeep, managed to escape.

According to SSP Khakh, the gang had previously been involved in a shootout in Batala’s Gandhi Camp on July 23 where a rival gang member, Yudveer alias Yodha, was killed and another, Rahul Datar, critically injured.

“This operation is a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb the gang activity in the region,” he added.