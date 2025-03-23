Four of family die in AC explosion

Four members of a family, including a woman and two children were killed due to an alleged explosion in the air conditioner (AC) in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Saturday. According to police officials, an elderly man sustained injuries in the explosion is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Emergency teams at the blast site in Bahadurgarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Prashant Kumar, an eyewitness said that two blasts took place and he along with other neighbours rushed into the fire engulfed house in Bahadurgarh’s Sector 9.

“We broke open the gate of the house and rescued an elderly man. We informed the fire and police officials after seeing the fire engulf the house after an explosion in the air conditioner. A man, a woman and two children died,” he added. “We don’t know the family since they recently moved into the neighbourhood on rent.”

The police officials along with emergency teams rushed to the site and the police officials are ascertaining exact reasons behind the explosions. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Giving information, deputy commissioner of police Mayank Mishra said, “Four persons of a family died and one is critically injured. The injured has been moved to PGI Rohtak. The deceased has been identified as Haripal Singh, a businessman from Delhi who had moved to Bahadurgarh seven months ago. The other victims are yet to be identified.”

He further added, “ This is not a cylinder blast, this took place inside the bedroom. The whole house has been affected by the impact. Four people have died on the spot and one person is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital. The four deceased were family members and the forensic team is inside and trying to figure out the cause of the blast. The cylinder is intact and the AC unit is quite damaged, but we can’t say if this is an AC blast at this time. We will call the blast analysis expertise division now, with their and FSL team’s input, we will deliberate on the situation.”