Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Four of family die in AC explosion

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 23, 2025 08:32 AM IST

Prashant Kumar, an eyewitness said that two blasts took place and he along with other neighbours rushed into the fire engulfed house in Bahadurgarh’s Sector 9.

Four members of a family, including a woman and two children were killed due to an alleged explosion in the air conditioner (AC) in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Saturday. According to police officials, an elderly man sustained injuries in the explosion is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Emergency teams at the blast site in Bahadurgarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Emergency teams at the blast site in Bahadurgarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Prashant Kumar, an eyewitness said that two blasts took place and he along with other neighbours rushed into the fire engulfed house in Bahadurgarh’s Sector 9.

“We broke open the gate of the house and rescued an elderly man. We informed the fire and police officials after seeing the fire engulf the house after an explosion in the air conditioner. A man, a woman and two children died,” he added. “We don’t know the family since they recently moved into the neighbourhood on rent.”

The police officials along with emergency teams rushed to the site and the police officials are ascertaining exact reasons behind the explosions. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Giving information, deputy commissioner of police Mayank Mishra said, “Four persons of a family died and one is critically injured. The injured has been moved to PGI Rohtak. The deceased has been identified as Haripal Singh, a businessman from Delhi who had moved to Bahadurgarh seven months ago. The other victims are yet to be identified.”

He further added, “ This is not a cylinder blast, this took place inside the bedroom. The whole house has been affected by the impact. Four people have died on the spot and one person is critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital. The four deceased were family members and the forensic team is inside and trying to figure out the cause of the blast. The cylinder is intact and the AC unit is quite damaged, but we can’t say if this is an AC blast at this time. We will call the blast analysis expertise division now, with their and FSL team’s input, we will deliberate on the situation.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On