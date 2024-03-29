Four Punjab Cong MPs scotch speculation on BJP switch

Four sitting Congress MPs in Punjab on Thursday scotched rumours that they are looking to jump the ship and join the BJP weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In another development, Punjab Congress welcomed back former two-time MLA Luv Kumar Goldy and former cabinet minister Malkit Singh Birmi into the party fold. (HT photo)

“I have dedicated two decades to Congress and am steadfast in my allegiance. Baseless rumours hold no sway over my commitment. For further inquiries, I request you to contact BJP president Sunil Jakhar, who may shed light on the speculation that he himself started. I am someone who welcomes leaders to the Congress rather than being welcomed to other political parties,” said Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari while speaking to mediapersons.

While Tewari held a press conference in his constituency, Aujla and Dimpa posted their statements on social media rubbishing the rumours that they are in talks with other parties, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to switch sides.

Congress’ poll prep in Punjab suffered a setback in the past week with high-profile leaders joining BJP and Aam Aadmi Party raising concerns about whether the grand old party will be able to keep its flock together. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu followed Patiala MP Preneet Kaur into BJP while sitting MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal and a former MLA Gurpreet Singh GP joined the AAP.

Flanked with the Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Tewari, said he is not like Jakhar, who left the Congress and joined BJP. “I am committed to Congress,” the Anandpur Sahib MP asserted. Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa and Gurjeet Singh Aujla also released statements vouching their commitment to the Congress. MP Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib was also present at the press conference and unequivocally dispelled speculations of him leaving the Congress for other political parties as well.

Earlier in the day, Jakhar during a press conference in Chandigarh, had said: “Anything can happen, you never know”, while replying to a question if Tewari could join BJP in the coming days.

In another development, Punjab Congress welcomed back former two-time MLA Luv Kumar Goldy and former cabinet minister Malkit Singh Birmi into the party fold.

Punjab Congress in-charge, Devendra Yadav welcomed Goldy and Birmi into the party and said: “The return of these leaders reaffirms our party’s ethos of service over self. Our steady growth reflects our commitment to genuine leadership that prioritizes public welfare.”

Regarding inquiries about the party’s electoral strategies, Yadav said, “Our candidate selection process is meticulous, ensuring thorough representation and alignment with the electorate’s interests. We prioritise equitable campaigning while finalising a roster of candidates best poised to serve Punjab’s populace. We will soon be releasing our candidate list after due diligence.”