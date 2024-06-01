Four Punjab residents detained in Dharamshala

Four Punjab residents were detained by Kangra police in Dharamshala for their suspicious stay amid the elections, police officials said on Friday. Polling officials and policemen talk outside a remote polling station in Almi, on the eve of the seventh and final phase of the general election, in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh. (REUTERS/REPRESENTATIONAL PICTURE)

In a statement, police said, “Four individuals from Punjab, who have been suspiciously staying in Dharamshala in violation of election-related guidelines over the past week, have been detained under preventive sections of the law. Their local connections are being investigated, and to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections, they will be dealt with according to the law.”

Kangra superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said the individuals were discovered during an area domination exercise ahead of the polling day. “When asked about their identity and purpose of their stay in Dharamshala, their responses were suspicious. We have verified their identities with the police station and confirmed that they are from Punjab.”

“We have learned that they have been staying in a hotel since May 21, accompanied by some other people. When questioned about their stay, they claimed they were brought by a PA of a minister for duty. We are conducting further verifications,” she added.