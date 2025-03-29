Menu Explore
Four students stabbed during concert at Panjab University

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2025 09:26 AM IST

According to Panjab University chief of university security, Vikram Singh, the injured students include three from the varsity and one from Chandigarh University, Gharuan; they were rushed to GMSH-16 for treatment

After chaos during two back-to-back concerts at Panjab University (PU) last week, another concert on Friday night was marred by violence.

Outsiders, who managed to enter the campus by scaling the walls, allegedly stabbed four students as the concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma was nearing its end at 10 pm. (HT)
Outsiders, who managed to enter the campus by scaling the walls, allegedly stabbed four students as the concert by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma was nearing its end at 10 pm.

According to PU chief of university security, Vikram Singh, the injured students include three from PU and one from Chandigarh University, Gharuan. They were rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

Among them, a computer science engineering student from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) was stabbed in the thigh.

Meanwhile, a police official at the PU police post confirmed that three PU students were attacked by assailants, suspected to be from a nearby slum, outside UIET. “A case is being registered,” he said.

