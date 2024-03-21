Four women held with 8kg opium from Ludhiana railway station

The government railway police (GRP) arrested four women and recovered 8kg opium from their possession at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Thursday. The accused in custody of police in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Punia Devi, Radha Devi, Sunita Devi, and Geeta Devi, all from Jharkhand. According to GRP officials, the accused had transported the opium from Jharkhand to distribute it in Punjab. They were caught in two different incidents.

Punia Devi, Radha Devi and Sunita Devi were nabbed with 6kg opium from platform number 1. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Singh Bajwa said they were found carrying 2kg opium each. Geeta Devi was also arrested with 2 kg of opium.

A case was registered and the accused were taken into two days of police custody.

So far, the GRP has arrested nine people under the NDPS Act, and seven of them are women. Last year, out of the 30 people arrested carrying drugs at the station, seven were women.

Talking about this, the criminal investigative agency (CIA) team lead, inspector Palwinder Singh, noted that the drug smugglers were roping in more women as they appear less suspicious.