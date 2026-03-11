Frame policy to stop bureaucrats from self-promotion on social media: RS member

Rajinder Gupta, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, on Wednesday raised concerns over the increasing use of personal social media platforms by senior government officials to highlight official work, urging the Centre to frame a comprehensive policy to regulate the practice. Rajinder Gupta, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, on Wednesday raised concerns over the increasing use of personal social media platforms by senior government officials to highlight official work. (File photo)

Participating in a discussion in the Upper House, the Aam Aadmi Party MP observed that senior bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, and officials connected to the judiciary are increasingly posting content related to their duties on personal accounts.

While acknowledging the need for transparency, Gupta argued that the line between institutional communication and individual projection is blurring. He noted that videos of enforcement drives, inspections, and raids are frequently shared on personal handles in dramatic formats, often featuring stylised visuals and background music.

In a release, Gupta pointed out that information regarding official actions sometimes appears on personal accounts before formal government communication is issued. He said that such instances breach protocol and are particularly sensitive when involving judicial proceedings.

The MP highlighted that existing frameworks, such as the All-India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, were drafted long before the digital era. He urged the Union government to formulate updated guidelines to safeguard sensitive information and ensure accountability for those holding public office.