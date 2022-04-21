‘Fraud’ in registries: Jimpa directs Moga DC to submit probe report on April 21

Moga : After allegations of fraud in the registration of land in Moga, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report by April 21.

According to information, a complaint was filed by a Moga resident to deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh alleging irregularities in the registration of land by the Moga tehsildar. It was alleged that commercial lands were shown as residential to evade stamp duty in the registration of properties in the district causing loss to the exchequer. Later, the complaint was forwarded to revenue minister Jimpa.

It has been learnt that after receiving the complaint last week, Jimpa asked the Moga DC to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him. Jimpa on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking at various offices located in the district administrative complex at Moga.

The DC said that after receiving the complaint, additional deputy commissioner Moga was appointed to conduct an inquiry. “Investigation is under process and the report will be submitted by Thursday to the revenue department. There has been no delay as officials were checking the records and in the meantime, Union minister for state SP Singh Baghel also visited the district so officials were busy with that,” he said.

An official privy to the development said that it is a case of evasion of the stamp duty in the registration of properties in the district. “A couple of commercial properties have been shown as residential lands. The stamp duty was found less than the actual value of the registered land, which has caused loss to the state exchequer,” the official added.

During inspection, the minister found that it takes a long time for people to avail services at Suwidha Kendras as a number of visitors told him that they had visited the centre on many occasions, but had to return without getting their work done as the employee concerned were not available. Admitting delay, the Moga DC informed Jimpa that due to staff shortage and other shortcomings, some services are delayed, which will be rectified soon.

Jimpa directed the in-charge of Suwidha Kendra to provide hassle-free services to the people and also asked senior officers to supervise. He said that corruption in government offices would not be tolerated at all.