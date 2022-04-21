‘Fraud’ in registries: Jimpa directs Moga DC to submit probe report on April 21
Moga : After allegations of fraud in the registration of land in Moga, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report by April 21.
According to information, a complaint was filed by a Moga resident to deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh alleging irregularities in the registration of land by the Moga tehsildar. It was alleged that commercial lands were shown as residential to evade stamp duty in the registration of properties in the district causing loss to the exchequer. Later, the complaint was forwarded to revenue minister Jimpa.
It has been learnt that after receiving the complaint last week, Jimpa asked the Moga DC to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him. Jimpa on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking at various offices located in the district administrative complex at Moga.
The DC said that after receiving the complaint, additional deputy commissioner Moga was appointed to conduct an inquiry. “Investigation is under process and the report will be submitted by Thursday to the revenue department. There has been no delay as officials were checking the records and in the meantime, Union minister for state SP Singh Baghel also visited the district so officials were busy with that,” he said.
An official privy to the development said that it is a case of evasion of the stamp duty in the registration of properties in the district. “A couple of commercial properties have been shown as residential lands. The stamp duty was found less than the actual value of the registered land, which has caused loss to the state exchequer,” the official added.
During inspection, the minister found that it takes a long time for people to avail services at Suwidha Kendras as a number of visitors told him that they had visited the centre on many occasions, but had to return without getting their work done as the employee concerned were not available. Admitting delay, the Moga DC informed Jimpa that due to staff shortage and other shortcomings, some services are delayed, which will be rectified soon.
Jimpa directed the in-charge of Suwidha Kendra to provide hassle-free services to the people and also asked senior officers to supervise. He said that corruption in government offices would not be tolerated at all.
-
6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector. Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said. April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
-
India may miss 2030 renewable energy targets as Punjab, Haryana, UP lag: Experts
New Delhi: India is falling behind on delivering the targets of increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are lagging on this front, climate and energy experts said on Wednesday. The webinar was held close on the heels of the release of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change's Working Group III report on Mitigation recently.
-
6 injured in accident involving car and bus at Kasara Ghat
A bus and a car met with an accident at Kasara Ghat on Tuesday night, injuring six, one of whom suffered from serious head injuries. The mishap occurred when a truck broke down and bumped into the four-wheeler in front of it. The car then bumped into a bus and crushed between the two big vehicles. The car was damaged and the driver suffered serious injuries while the other car members are also injured.
-
Delhi’s mask mandate should not have been lifted, say experts
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) decision to make masks mandatory in public places has been welcomed by health experts in the Capital who said that with the Covid-19 infections steadily rising in the city masking and social distancing needed to be reinforced. Dr Vikas Maurya, director and the head of the department of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh said that this relaxation gave people the leeway to completely do away with masks. That rule has already been done away with.
-
3 arrested for stealing cable lines near Panvel station
Panvel Railway Police Force arrested three accused for stealing railway cable lines near Panvel station and disrupting the train services on harbour line on April 13. On April 13, the harbour line had to be suspended from 4am to 7am owing to failure of the signalling as some miscreants had disconnected the cable lines. Police have identified five accused of which four were involved in stealing and one another for purchasing the stolen property.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics