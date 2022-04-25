Fraudster posing as NRI relative dupes city resident of ₹5.8 lakh
Fraudsters duped the father of a city-based advocate of ₹5.80 lakh on the pretext of transferring money into his account while posing as relatives living in Canada. Following the complaint of the victim, the police lodged an FIR on Saturday.
Police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Baldev Rana of Jharkhand, following the complaint of Amarjeet Kumar, 62, of Kot Mangal Singh area.
The complainant said he received a WhatsApp call from an international number on April 18 , with the caller posing as his relative.
“As it was a Canadian number, I thought my nephew had called me. After a brief conversation the fraudster said he wanted to transfer ₹14 lakh in his bank account which he would take back after coming to India,” the victim said.
“The accused sent some forged slips of the transactions. Hours later, he received another call from the same number and the accused, posing as my nephew, said his friend who is settled in Delhi needs money as his mother was hospitalised. He asked me to send some of the money and use ₹5 lakh from the money which he had transferred to my account,”he added.
The victim transferred ₹5.80 lakh online, after which the caller switched off his mobile phone. He then contacted his nephew, who confirmed that he never made the call or transferred any money.
Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge cyber cell of police, said they have received 12 such complaints in the past 24 days.
A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66D of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused at the Division number 6 police station.
-
Haryana: Kin of Karnal student killed in Odisha hold protest
Family members of the 20-year-old MBBS student from Karnal, who died at a government medical college in Odisha's Bolangir after allegedly falling from the roof, staged a protest here on Sunday. They are demanding a fair inquiry by the state police. They claimed there were serious reasons behind his death. Karnal DSP Mukesh Kumar pacified the protesters and assured to raise the demand with the Odisha police.
-
Yamunanagar medical college to be named after Guru Teg Bahadur: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the medical college being set up at Panjupur village in Yamunanagar district will be named after Guru Teg Bahadur. “In the next three months, the foundation stone for that medical college will be laid,” he said, while addressing a state-level function here to mark the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the ninth Sikh master.
-
Khelo India games kicked off in Bengaluru
“The power of sports increases the power of the country. Identity in sport, increase of recognition of the country,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recorded message on Sunday, kicking off the Khelo India University Games 2021 The games could not be organised previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 4,000 athletes from more than 200 universities are competing for the top prize in 20 disciplines, according to a PIB statement.
-
Will implement K’taka model to deal with rioters: Bommai
With an aim to crackdown on anti-social elements in the state, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday mooted the idea of a “Karnataka model” to deal with miscreants who create social disharmony and disrupt peace. On April 17, a mob had gathered outside a police station demanding action against the creator of the derogatory post, identified as Abhisheke Hiremath. A police complaint was filed in this regard and Hiremath was arrested.
-
Revoke ban on transportation of dry fodder: Farmers to Haryana government
Farm unions and political leaders of Haryana have criticised the decision to ban the sale of dry fodder made of straw of wheat, mustard, paddy and guar and its transportation in Jhajjar, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and other parts of the state. The district authorities claimed that they have made this decision in view of fodder crises and saving it from selling to brickkiln and cardboard factories.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics