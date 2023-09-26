Free parking for Electric Vehicles in Panchkula: Mayor

The municipal corporation has approved the proposal for exemption of parking fees for electric vehicles in Panchkula. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said that that electric vehicle charging points should be set up in the city. Panchkula is planning to incentivise free parking for Electric Vehicles. (HT File)

Goyal said that to reduce pollution in the city, it was decided that the stalled work on e-bike and e-cycle project will be started immediately.

Goyal added that for sectors where internet wires are using telephone poles, either rent will be taken from them or they will be removed.

A letter will be written to Haryana Shehari Vikar Pradhikaran (HSVP) for water supply in Manav Colony, Saketri.

Beautification of Ambedkar Chowk and sectors 24, 25 and 26 was approved.

Goyal said that the street lights purchased by MC will be installed immediately. He added that street lights will be installed in Khadag Mangoli, Beed Ghaggar and Kalanis villages. A tender will be floated for the repair of Sector 12, 12A park. A decision to install an entry gate in Mana village in Sector 25 has been approved, the mayor said.