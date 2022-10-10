Freedom being misused: Jaishankar on Khalistani activity in Canada

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that New Delhi has flagged issues related to Khalistani separatist forces operating out of Canada to Ottawa, emphasising the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry.

In recent weeks, anti-India activities in Canada have been on the rise. Jaishankar made the comments during a press conference with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra on Monday after the 13th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue.

The Narendra Modi government served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government last week, asking it to stop the so-called Khalistan referendum organised by a proscribed organisation in Ontario on November 6 as it challenges the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. The demarche was served to a senior official of the Canadian High Commission by a senior Ministry of External Affairs official and India’s strong concern will be also conveyed by the Indian Embassy in Ottawa to Global Affairs, Canada this week.

“From time to time, we have engaged the Canadian government, I have myself engaged with my counterpart on this (Khalistani) issue. And we have flagged the need to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and, and bigotry,” he responded to a question related to the Khalistani issue.

“So, it’s important, I think, to understand really, how democracies should function not only at home but also the responsibility that democracies have to other democracies abroad,” he said.

While the Canadian government on September 16 had gone on record to state that it respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India and does not recognise the so-called referendum, New Delhi flagged its strong concern that the exercise will be used to divide the Indian diaspora by allowing students to vote by the proscribed Sikh for Justice (SFJ) organisation. The so-called referendum is being held in a private convention centre in a suburb of Ontario. The first referendum was held in Brampton, Ontario on September 18, 2022

Hate crime to objectionable activity

On September 15, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto, was defaced by “Canadian Khalistani extremists” with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime.

On September 23, India reacted sharply to the so-called Khalistan referendum in Canada and said that it was “deeply objectionable” that such a “politically motivated” activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

External affairs ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said India had taken up the matter with the Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada on this matter.

Clarifying on travel advisory

To a question related to India issuing travel advisories not to travel to Canada, Jaishankar said, “I want to be very clear here. When we issue travel advisories, we issue travel advice as a travel mission for the sake of the security and safety of our citizens. So, I would urge you not to read something into a travel advisory, which is beyond the advisory.”

“What some other country does presumably reflects their thinking and their policies,” he said, downplaying any tit-for-tat response from Ottawa to New Delhi’s recent travel advisory.

On September 23, India asked its citizens in Canada to exercise caution due to increasing cases of hate crimes.

In the advisory, the ministry of external affairs also said the high commission/consulates general in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate these crimes and take appropriate action.

The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada, the MEA had said.

