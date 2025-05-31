Frequent cuts leave Mohali powerless

Residents of the district have been at the receiving end due to frequent power cuts over the past 10 days. As per the available record, many 11KV lines in Mohali are overloaded, with multiple 66 KV grids having radial (single) source of supply. (File)

With the contractual staff being on strike since May 20, unscheduled power cuts are being witnessed at regular intervals in various parts.

Outages are affecting residents across Mohali city, Kharar, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Nayagaon and New Chandigarh.

Apart from acute staff shortage, inadequate infrastructure, poor maintenance and failure to restructure staff as per consumer growth are worsening the district’s power woes.

Overloaded power transformers, distribution and transmission lines as well as breakdowns in the infrastructure have exacerbated the situation.

As per the available record, many 11KV lines are overloaded, with multiple 66 KV grids having radial (single) source of supply.

In the absence of any alternative source, the residents are feeling the brunt of power cuts amid sweltering weather.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) superintending engineer, Mohali circle, Sukhjeet Singh said, “As per record, there are around 19 grid sub-stations in the district out of which around 30% are overloaded and have inadequate infrastructure to cater to the urban demand of the ever-increasing load.”

Singh added, “I held a meeting with officers of Mohali circle and informed them about the upkeep of power infrastructure.”