Frequent power cuts trouble Ludhiana consumers

As summers are approaching, the increase in frequency of power cuts initiated by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), are creating inconvenience for the residents. The locals of Haibowal area reported enduring power cuts lasting from noon till 6:30 to 7 pm for the past three to four days. (HT File Photo for reference)

According to officials, the impending summer season prompts pre-emptive maintenance work, leading to power cuts. These measures aim to prevent disruptions in electricity supply during the warmer months, ensuring uninterrupted service for consumers, added officials.

The locals of Haibowal area reported enduring power cuts lasting from noon till 6:30 to 7 pm for the past three to four days. They received no prior notification or information regarding these power outages, resulting in commercial losses.

A factory owner in Haibowal’s Laxmi Nagar, Deepak Dabra, lamented the daily power cuts imposed after noon without any warning. He highlighted the absence of communication from PSPCL officials and the lack of clarity on the duration of outages, adversely affecting his business operations.

An owner of a woodworking factory near Pehalwan’s Dera, Rohit Sood, expressed frustration over arbitrary power cuts without specified time frames or assistance from PSPCL helplines. Such disruptions are taking a toll on business, jeopardising their productivity and financial stability, he added.

Superintending engineer Anil Sharma explained that maintenance work is ongoing in Haibowal and surrounding areas to pre-emptively address potential electricity supply issues during the summers.

Areas affected by power cuts on Thursday include Dashmesh Nagar, Dhuri Line, Scooter Market, Manohar Nagar, Vishwakarma Town, Azad Nagar, Jammu Colony, Manjeet Nagar, Abdulapur Basti, Lal Quarter and Guru Nanak Nagar among others.