Fresh contact established on Day 7 of anti-terror operation in Kulgam

With the anti-terror operation in Kulgam entering Day 7 on Thursday, fresh firing was reported during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and gunshots were also heard on Thursday morning, said officials. Security personnel on the Day 7 of anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. (PTI)

The operation began last week after army, police and the CRPF had launched a joint operation on a specific input about presence of terrorists in the forests. So far two terrorists have been killed and more than four security forces personnel have been injured.

“The operation is still underway and troopers are still in the forests and more reinforcements have been sent to the area,” said a senior officer privy to details.

Apart from police and the CRPF, Rashtriya Rifles soldiers from several south Kashmir formations are in the forests, including the paracommandoes who are using drones and quadcopters to scan the dense part of the forests.

On Thursday J&K director general of police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police, V K Birdi, visited the operation spot to review the operation and interacted with security force personnel and officers involved in the operation. “The officers were briefed about the status of operation,” said another police officer.

Meanwhile, GoC Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma was briefed about the operation as he visited south Kashmir. “Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC reviewed Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir, where he was briefed upon the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations. He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience enabling #IndianArmy’s resolute commitment in ensuring peace and security in the region,” army’s northern command wrote on X.