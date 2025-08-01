Fresh FIR against Majithia, aides for obstructing VB team raiding his Amritsar house

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his supporters have been booked for allegedly obstructing the state vigilance bureau during a raid in Amritsar last month, sources said on Thursday. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia is in judicial custody till August 2. (HT File)

The VB had arrested Majithia in a disproportionate assets case on June 25 after raiding his residence in Amritsar.

Now, a fresh case has been registered against the former minister and his supporters by the Amritsar police, sources said.

During the last month raid, the vigilance team, which came from Mohali, had faced protests by Majithia and his wife and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, who had accused the sleuths of “barging into” their Green Avenue house.

The former minister also had a face-off with a deputy superintendent rank vigilance over the raid.

Majithia is in judicial custody till August 2.

SAD leader Arshdeep Singh Kler lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for filing another FIR against Majithia, a copy of which, he claimed, they are yet to receive.

Questioning the fresh FIR, Kler asked police why it took them over a month to realise that the team was obstructed in performing its duty. “Police woke up after more than a month to register the FIR. It exposes the Punjab police functioning,” he said.