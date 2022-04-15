Fresh rain lashes parts of Kashmir Valley
Fresh rain continued to lash parts of the Valley for the second day today bringing down the day and night temperatures on Thursday. The fresh spell of rainfall has ended the month-long dry spell in Kashmir.
For the last three weeks, the Valley had been observing an increase in day and night temperatures. On Thursday, rainfall and thunderstorms were reported from several areas in north Kashmir. However, rainfall has brought some relief from the increasing day and night temperatures. The IMD has predicted another spell of rainfall from next week.
The accompanying hailstorm, however, left apple orchards damaged in north Kashmir’s Pattan and Tangmarg areas. On Thursday a team of officials led by director general horticulture Ajaz Ahmad visited hailstorm affected areas to assess the damage. Orchards in Sherpora, Mamoosa, Kanloo, Babagund, Sari, Nehalpora, Lalpora Kunzer, Lalpora Tangmarg, Dobiwan, Pinjoora caused suffered damages in the storm .
Director general Ajaz Bhat said the extent of the damage is about 20- 25% in these areas.
“The orchardists should not to panic as it is still in recoverable stage. Special teams have been formed in the affected districts to assess the losses.”
-
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
-
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
-
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics